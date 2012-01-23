Better luck next year, Angelina Jolie!

The 36-year-old earned a Golden Globe nomination for her directorial debut, In the Land of Blood and Honey, but the actress didn't earn an Academy Award nomination Tuesday. Though many critics predicted the film would be a contender in the Best Foreign Language Film category, Jolie's movie was shut out by Bullhead (Belgium), Footnote (Israel), In Darkness (Poland), Monsieur Lazhar (Canada) and A Separation (Iran).

While The Iron Lady's Meryl Streep earned her 17th Academy Award nomination Tuesday -- an all-time record! -- Charlize Theron (Young Adult), Tilda Swinton (We Need To Talk About Kevin) and Elizabeth Olsen (Martha Marcy May Marlene) were ignored in the Best Actress category.

Shame's Michael Fassbender, 34, and The Ides of March's Ryan Gosling, 31, were similarly left out of the Best Actor category, despite being in the running at the Golden Globes. Instead, George Clooney (The Descendants), Brad Pitt (Moneyball), Gary Oldman (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), Jean Dujardin (The Artist) and Demian Bichir (A Better Life) will all vie for the honor.

