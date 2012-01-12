Even though not every female actress in Hollywood managed to nab an award at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles Thursday night, there were still a series of style hits out on the red carpet.

SEE WHAT ALL THE STARS WORE LAST NIGHT AT THE CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDSThe Help's Emma Stone, whose Gucci menswear-inspired ensemble met mixed reviews the evening before at the People's Choice Awards, chose a green Jason Wu gown that featured teardrop cutouts along the neckline. She complemented her look with Alexander McQueen shoes, a handbag and ring by Bottega Veneta and Sydney Evan earrings.

Charlize Theron, who was up for Best Actress for her lead role in Young Adult, dazzled in a black ruffled Alaia dress, Bulgari jewelry, and strappy metallic sandals.

Theron's Best Actress category mate, My Week with Marilyn's Michelle Williams, also got passed over for the award (The Help's Viola Davis took home the honor) but still won in our books when she stepped out in a chic black and white Chanel number teamed with Fred Leighton jewelry, a black clutch and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

