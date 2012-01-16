A stunning hairstyle and dramatic makeup can upgrade a star's red carpet look from gorgeous to goddess.

For example, Reese Witherspoon arrived at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards in a scarlet Zac Posen dress that showed off her petite curves. But it was her va-va-voom, tousled 'do that really turned heads.

And the only thing more stunning than Emma Stone's plum Lanvin dress was the star's intense metallic smoky eye look courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin.

