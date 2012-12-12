The race for a Golden Globe trophy is officially on!

Nominations for the 70th annual Globes were announced Thursday, Dec. 13 in Los Angeles, with films including Argo, Lincoln and Les Miserables leading the pack. Hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, the awards fest -- televised Jan. 13 on NBC -- will honor the best in both film and TV.

Read on for this year's nominees and tell Us who you'll be rooting for in the comments!

Best Picture, DramaArgoDjango UnchainedLife of PiLincolnZero Dark Thirty

Best Picture, Musical or ComedyThe Best Exotic Marigold HotelLes MiserablesMoonrise KindgomSalmon Fishing in the YemenSilver Linings PlaybookBest DirectorBen Affleck, ArgoKathryn Bigelow, Zero Dark ThirtyAng Lee, Life of PiSteven Spielberg, LincolnQuentin Tarantino, Django Unchained

Best Actor, Musical or ComedyJack Black, BernieBradley Cooper, Silver Linings PlaybookHugh Jackman, Les MiserablesEwan McGregor, Salmon Fishing in the YemenBill Murray, Hyde Park on HudsonBest Actress, Musical or ComedyEmily Blunt, Salmon Fishing in the YemenJudi Dench, The Best Exotic Marigold HotelJennifer Lawrence, Silver Linings PlaybookMaggie Smith, QuartetMeryl Streep, Hope Springs

Best Actor, DramaDaniel Day-Lewis, LincolnRichard Gere, ArbitrageJohn Hawkes, The SessionsJoaquin Phoenix, The MasterDenzel Washington, Flight

Best Supporting ActressAmy Adams, The MasterSally Field, LincolnAnne Hathaway, Les MiserablesHelen Hunt, The SessionsNicole Kidman, The Paperboy

Best Supporting ActorAlan Arkin, ArgoLeonardo DiCaprio, Django UnchainedPhilip Seymour Hoffman, The MasterTommy Lee Jones, LincolnChristoph Waltz, Django UnchainedBest ScreenplayMark Boal, Zero Dark ThirtyTony Kushner, LincolnDavid O. Russell, Silver Linings PlaybookQuentin Tarantino, Django UnchainedChris Terrio, Argo

Best Animated FeatureBraveFrankenweenieHotel TransvylvaniaRise of the GuardiansWreck-It Ralph

Foreign Language FilmAmourA Royal AffairThe IntouchablesKon-TikiRust and Bone

Best Original ScoreMychael Danna, Life of PiAlexandre Desplat, ArgoDario Marianelli, Anna KareninaTom Tywker, Reinhold Heil, Johnny Klimek, Cloud AtlasJohn Williams, Lincoln

Best Original Song"For You" Act of Valor"Not Running Anymore" Stand Up Guys"Safe and Sound" The Hunger Games"Skyfall" Skyfall"Suddenly" Les Miserables

Best Television Comedy or MusicalThe Big Bang TheoryEpisodesGirlsModern FamilySmash

Best Miniseries or Television MovieGame ChangeThe GirlHatfields & McCoysThe HourPolitical Animals

Best TV DramaBreaking BadBoardwalk EmpireDownton AbbeyHomelandThe Newsroom

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: 2013 Golden Globe Nominations Announced