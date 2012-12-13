Better luck next year!

Megan Fox, Ed Helms and Jessica Alba announced the nominees for the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in L.A. Dec 13. While some stars earned surprise nods -- like Salmon Fishing in the Yemen's Emily Blunt and New Girl's Max Greenfield -- others were ignored completely.

Matthew McConaughey, who was recently named best actor by the New York Film Critics Circle for his role in Magic Mike, was noticeably snubbed -- as was his costar, Channing Tatum, whose prior experiences as an exotic dancer inspired the Steven Soderbergh-directed film.

Though ABC's Modern Family was once again nominated for Best Television Comedy or Musical, series standout Julie Bowen was shut out of the Best Supporting Actress category. (In September 2012, the blonde actress won her second consecutive Primetime Emmy Award for her role as uptight mother of three Claire Dunphy.) Bowen's costar Sofia Vergara, meanwhile, scored a nod in the category and will face off against Nashville's Hayden Panettiere, The Good Wife's Archie Punjabi, American Horror Story's Sarah Paulson and Downton Abbey's Maggie Smith.

Academy Award winner Christian Bale was once again overlooked for his critically-acclaimed work as Batman. The final film in the franchise, The Dark Knight Rises, premiered in July and has since grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. Director Christopher Nolan's blockbuster, which also stars Anne Hathaway, Tom Hardy, Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Morgan Freeman -- was ignored in every category.

Anna Karenina's Keira Knightley was also forgotten in the Best Actress - Drama category, with nominations going to Zero Dark Thirty's Jessica Chastain, Rust and Bone's Cotillard, Hitchcock's Helen Mirren, The Impossible's Naomi Watts and The Deep Blue Sea's Rachel Weisz.

Though Jon Hamm scored an individual nomination in the Best Actor - Television Drama category for Mad Men, the beloved series was ignored in the Best TV Drama category, with nominations going to Breaking Bad, Boardwalk Empire, Downton Abbey, Homeland and The Newsroom. Hamm's costars Elisabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery and January Jones were also ignored in the individual categories.

ABC's breakout hit Revenge -- starring Emily VanCamp and Madeleine Stowe -- failed to garner any nominations, despite its respectable ratings and devoted fan base. Several of the network's other hits, like Once Upon a Time, Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, were similarly forgotten.

HBO's True Blood (starring Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer and Alexander Skarsgard) and Game of Thrones (starring Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke) failed to get recognized, though two of its comedies -- Girls and VEEP -- secured several nominations. Unsurprisingly, Lindsay Lohan's portrayal of Elizabeth Taylor in Lifetime's Liz & Dick did not garner any nominations for the 26-year-old actress.

