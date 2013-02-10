2013 Grammy Awards Hottest Couples

chris brown rihanna grammy 2013

By Stacie Anthony

The 2013 Grammy Awards brought out the hottest stars in the music biz, and that included some of Hollywood's sexiest couples. From Chris Brown and Rihanna to John Mayer and Katy Perry, click through to see some of your favorite celeb couplings during music's biggest night.

Chris Brown and Rihanna

We guess Breezy and RiRi are giving love another chance. And though many might not approve of their rekindled romance, we have to admit that they actually looked happy together.