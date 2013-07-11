NEW YORK (AP) — Get ready for more stage versions of your favorite movies — 20th Century Fox has formed a new joint venture to turn the studio's vast arsenal of films into musicals.

The studio said Thursday it has joined up with Tony Award-winner producer Kevin McCollum, film producer John Davis and entertainment executive Tom McGrath to develop at least nine musicals based upon the studio's films over the next several years.

The three will continue to work on other projects while collaborating with Fox.

McCollum put together the Broadway hits "Rent," ''Avenue Q" and "In the Heights." Davis was behind the movies "Predator," ''The Firm," ''Grumpy Old Men" and "I Robot." McGrath, a former executive with Viacom Entertainment Group, currently helps lead Crossroads Media, Inc.