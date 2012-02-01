NEW YORK (AP) -- The upcoming remaking of "21 Jump Street" will premiere as the centerpiece of Austin's South by Southwest Film Conference and Festival.

The action-comedy stars Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum in a big screen version of the 1980s Johnny Depp TV series. It will screen March 12 at SXSW, which runs March 9-17.

The conference also announced its closing film will be "Big Easy Express," a documentary about a group of touring folk bands including Mumford & Sons.

SXSW earlier announced that "The Cabin in the Woods," an anticipated horror film co-written by Joss Whedon, will open the festival.

On Wednesday, the festival announced its full slate of 130 features at SXSW 2012. Those were selected from a record 1,957 feature-length submissions.

