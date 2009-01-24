LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Miss Indiana Katie Stam has been crowned Miss America 2009 in Las Vegas. The 22-year-old University of Indianapolis student battled a throat infection and laryngitis throughout the week but still drew loud applause for her rendition of "Via Dolorosa" during the talent competition. She also strutted onstage in a black bikini and an off-the-shoulder, white lace gown. Stam, a communications major, plans to work in television news. She began competing in pageants at age 15. The first runner-up was Miss Georgia Chasity Hardman.