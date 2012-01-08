PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Fans of Jack Bauer have something to look forward to. A movie based on the old Fox series "24" is scheduled to begin shooting this spring.

Actor Kiefer Sutherland said Sunday that he expects to go to work on the movie in late April or May. Sutherland played Bauer, the centerpiece on the pulse-quickening adventure series that ended its television run in 2010.

Even with the movie ahead of him, Sutherland is already working on a new Fox series. "Touch" features him as the father of a super-intelligent son able to understand odd connections in the world and even predict the future.

After portraying Bauer, a character who is often required to repress emotions, his new character Martin Bohm shows his feelings. Sutherland said he hadn't expected to be doing a new TV series so soon, and wasn't specifically looking for a character as different from Bauer as possible.

"The reason I wanted to do this is it really spoke to me," he said.

Fox will offer a sneak preview of the show Jan. 25 before it joins the network schedule in March.