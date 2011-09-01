Beloved sitcom star Lisa Kudrow, 48 -- her show, Web Therapy, airs on Showtime Tuesdays at 11 p.m. EST -- takes Us Weekly behind the scenes.

1. Every time I go out, someone says, "Hi, Phoebe!"

2. I'm not fluent in any foreign language, but I know a little Turkish because I had a Turkish boyfriend in college.

3. I used to play piano.

4. I used to be good at tennis, too, but when I'm not working, doing nothing is more appealing than a hobby.

5. If All About Eve is on TV, I can't turn it off!

6. I had my best vacation on an island in Fiji.

7. My son is 13, and he's never watched anything I've done. His taste leans more toward South Park than Romy and Michelle.

8. I have a toy poodle called Woolly.

9. I love cats too, but everyone in my family is allergic.

10. If I'm not smiling, I look like I'm miserable.

11. I love to back chocolate chip cookies.

12. I don't remember specific episodes of Friends. If I watch one, I'm thrilled because it's a surprise!

13. My first job was as a department store security guard.

14. My show Web Therapy is all improv.

15. My husband and I have been married a long time and we're really happy -- but we can't play backgammon. We're too competitive.

16. When I researched my family for Who Do You Think You Are, we discovered relatives in Poland.

17. Kellan Lutz starred in my show The Comeback. He's adorable!

18. I studied biology and nueroscience.

19. Six months after college, I decided to give acting a real shot.

20. I love taking walks to stay in shape.

21. Im really into books on tape.

22. There's nothing fun about karaoke to me.

23. I can't stop watching The Real Housewives of New York City.

24. It's hard to watch myself on screen.

25. I'm a homebody.

