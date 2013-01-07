LONDON (AP) — A British court holding a second inquest into the death of Amy Winehouse has confirmed that the singer drank herself to death.

The inquest was held for a second time after the coroner in the first inquest was found to lack the proper qualifications.

The soul singer was found dead at her London home in July 2011 at the age of 27. An inquest later that year found that the star had died from accidental alcohol poisoning.

The coroner later resigned after her qualifications were questioned. She had been hired by her husband, the senior coroner for inner north London.

Tuesday's hearing at St. Pancras Coroner's Court had been expected to reach the same conclusion about the cause of death.