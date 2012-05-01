Entertainment Tonight.

ET has learned that the fire department was called to Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Captain Lang of the Atlanta Fire Department tells ET, "It was called as a 4-alarm fire but the 4th alarm was not needed and it was reduced to a 3-alarm fire. The fire is currently under control, they are only addressing 'hot spots.' A full report will be released through the public information office at a later time and it is not known yet if 911 call will be released."

Capt. Jolyon Bundrige added that the cause of the fire is still being determined by investigation and that "it's not clear whether or not anyone was at the studio when the fire broke out."

This is the same studio where many of the Madea movies have been filmed. According the studio's website, there are five soundstages as well as a 400-seat theater on the 200,000-square-foot lot.

