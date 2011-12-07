This holiday season, Tim Gunn has one mantra: feeling good by being healthy.

The Project Runway star is spreading his gospel, this time off the catwalk, with his latest project, "Styling Session with Inspiring Stories from Weight Watchers." In NYC on Tuesday, the fashion guru gave a wardrobe makeover to Abby Dale, who recently lost 92 pounds from Weight Watchers' Inspiring Stories Community.

"I am so proud to be working with Weight Watchers and am so inspired by the tremendous stories of success their members shared," Gunn tells Us Weekly. "Nothing makes me happier than helping people look great as they lose weight and get healthier. Playing with fashion and adapting your style to your changing body is a fun part of the weight loss journey, and can help keep you motivated along the way."

Below, the pro shares the common style missteps he sees women committing when it comes to what they wear -- and how you can dress your body better for your next holiday party.

1. Always Playing It Too Safe"I encourage women to step out of their comfort zone and have some fun. I mean we can all go to the little black dress -- it's a no fail option (provided it fits properly), but I think you should get some sparkle and color. Celebrate. Have some fun. There's no reason this can't be done beautifully and fabulously on a budget. There's no reason to spend a lot of money on looking good."

2. Covering Up in Loose Clothing"Women think that by wearing clothes that are larger than they are and covering themselves up, people won't notice. But in fact, the more volume your clothes have, the more volume you appear to have. It's the opposite effect. Embrace your shape and adopt pieces that accentuate your best features."

3. Ignoring Key Style Rules"Getting your fashion and style right is all about three elements: silhouette, proportion and fit. When they're in harmony and balance, you will look great. Invest in the essentials: wrap dresses, belts and skirt/top combinations."

