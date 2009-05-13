LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Anna Nicole Smith's former boyfriend and two doctors have pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles to charges they conspired to provide prescription drugs to the former model before her overdose death two years ago.

Howard K. Stern and Drs. Khristine Eroshevich and Sandeep Kapoor appeared Wednesday before Superior Court Commissioner Kristi Lousteau. The defendants said "yes" when she asked if they were pleading not guilty.

The commissioner granted a motion requiring each defendant to provide a handwriting sample. She scheduled a June 8 court date to determine when a preliminary hearing will begin.

Smith died of an accidental overdose in a Florida hotel room in 2007.