SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) -- Three Connecticut residents have pleaded not guilty to causing a disturbance at a Rhode Island house owned by Taylor Swift.

Police in Westerly say 29-year-old Michael Horrigan and 28-year-old Tristan Kading of North Stonington and 26-year-old Emily Kading of Stonington hurled beer bottles and shouted expletives at security officers patrolling the singer's seaside property.

Swift was not home at the time of the June 14 disturbance.

The Westerly Sun reports that they appeared in 4th Division District Court on Friday, where they entered their not pleas before Judge Frank J. Cenerini.

They are each charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

They have all been released.

