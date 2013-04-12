NEW YORK (AP) — Three early casts from Auguste Rodin's masterpiece "The Gates of Hell" will be featured at a New York City auction.

Sotheby's says "The Thinker" could fetch up to $12 million on May 7.

The full-scale sculpture was commissioned by publishing magnate Ralph Pulitzer in 1906 and made under Rodin's supervision.

A later cast sold for just under $12 million in 2010.

The other works are "The Kiss" from 1909 and "Ugolino (oo-goh-LEE'-noh) and His Children" from 1883.

They're owned by a private collector.

"The Gates," based on Dante's "Inferno," was never fully realized. Philadelphia's Rodin Museum owns the first bronze cast of "The Gates."