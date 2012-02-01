Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) may have scored big time with her gorgeous strapless A-line Vera Wang gown, but her wedding day 'do, much like her marriage to Prince Louis (Hugo Becker), was admittedly a poor choice.

As she stood at the altar to tie the knot during Monday night's episode of Gossip Girl, the princess-to-be's dazzling, diamond encrusted tiara barely compensated for her matted beachy waves overloaded with mousse and other styling products.

If Blair wanted to work a textured hairstyle, she could have opted for romantic curls pulled into a half-up, half-down 'do (bottom left), which she could have also worn while keeping her brunette locks straight and sleek (upper right).

Or, a romantic low-slung chignon (bottom right) would have kept her hair off her shoulders while showing off her sparkling statement necklace and gorgeous lace detail and sweetheart neckline of her ivory bridal gown.

