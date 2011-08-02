The show must go on!

Though series star Alec Baldwin has at times waffled about if he's staying or going when it comes to NBC's 30 Rock, the show's executive producer, Lorne Michaels, insists the comedy will continue on with or without him.

NEWS: More 30 Rock photos and video

Speaking to NYMag.com at a Television Critics Association event this week, Michaels admitted that while he expects the series to continue on, he can't quite imagine the show without Baldwin, who has played Jack Donaghy since 2006.

"I can't imagine doing the show without Alec, but I couldn't imagine doing [Saturday Night Live] without Chevy [Chase]," Michaels told NYMag.com. "And we're still on the air."

PHOTOS: Stars' funniest SNL moments

Though Baldwin once claimed that 30 Rock's sixth season would be its last, Michaels is confident it will air for many more seasons to come.

"This is just a great group overall," Michaels said of Baldwin and his costars, including Tina Fey and Jane Krakowski. "[The show has] got a lot of life and vitality and we all want to keep it going."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly