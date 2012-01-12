It seems as everyone who's anyone has appeared on 30 Rock. From Jennifer Aniston to Matt Damon, the NBC series has had no shortage of celebs appear on its Thursday night broadcast.

In honor of the show's sixth season premiere, Us Weekly looks back on some of the show's most memorable guest stars, including Jon Hamm, Oprah Winfrey, James Franco, Sherri Shepherd, Jon Bon Jovi, Edie Falco and more!

PHOTOS: 30 ROCK'S BEST GUEST STARS

The new season of the NBC comedy -- which stars Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski, Tracy Morgan and Jack McBrayer -- will feature more familiar faces, including James Marsden, Emma Stone, Andy Samberg and Denise Richards.

