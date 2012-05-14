Get ready to say goodbye to Liz Lemon, Jack Donaghy and the whole gang over at 30 Rock.

After weeks of speculation, the beloved NBC comedy created by and starring Tina Fey is ending next fall, with 13 episodes slated for season seven, it was announced at the NBC Upfronts in NYC on Monday.

"We think the world of Tina Fey, who is a comic genius, and we hope she'll be a part of the NBC family for years to come," NBC exec Bob Greenblatt said at the Upfronts, held at Radio City Music Hall.

Based loosely on Fey's own experience as the head writer on Saturday Night Live, the show began in 2006 and stars Fey, Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski, Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer and others as the cast, crew and executives on a fictitious sketch comedy.

Critically beloved but always ratings-challenged, the whip-smart show has won dozens of Emmys (including three Outstanding Comedy trophies from 2007 to 2009) a Peabody Award in 2007.

