Jane Krakowski is officially a mama!

The "30 Rock" actress and her fiancé Robert Godley welcomed a son, Bennett, last Wednesday in New York, her rep confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

The happy parents tell Us in a statement: "Jane Krakowski and Robert Godley are thrilled to announce the arrival of their baby boy, Bennett Robert Godley, born Wednesday, April 13, in New York. Bennett, the first child for both Jane and Robert, weighed 7 lbs 12 ounces and is sporting blonde hair just like his mom!"

"Bennett is an amazing, healthy sweet boy and we are both just crazy in love with him," Krakowski, 42, tells Us.

She and Godley, a Tony winner and clothing designer, became engaged in January 2010. Krakowski revealed her pregnancy to Us back in January.

"We waited a little while, I went behind the middle school, got pregnant, and now we're announcing it to the world," Krakowski joked at this year's Golden Globes.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

See which celebs welcomed new additions in 2010

From Mariah Carey to Rachel Zoe, see the latest celeb moms-to-be!

Check Out Tina Fey's Baby Bump

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Who else is expecting in Hollywood?

PHOTOS: Jaw-dropping post baby bodies

PHOTOS: Celeb moms dish out advice