Polish princesses!

Stars let loose with their wardrobes on the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards black carpet in L.A. on Sunday, and plenty of A-listers also turned heads with their outrageous nail designs.

For last year's show, Katy Perry rocked a photo manicure that featured the mug of her hubby Russell Brand on each nail. But this year, the award-winning artist (who changed outfits four times throughout the evening) opted for an orange mani with yellow and baby blue nail art.

Decked out in a pewter sequined mini, Demi Lovato donned a matching manicure with sparkling silver polish.

Much like herself, "Rolling in the Deep" singer Adele kept things chic and classy with a clean, nude polish and pointed nails.

And in true Jersey Shore fashion, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi rocked a mix-and-match mani that included blinged-out nails combined with black-and-white designs.

