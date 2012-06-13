Gone are the days of glopping on thick, razor-clogging shaving creams and dealing with smelly depilatories! Luckily, if you need to defuzz fast, the latest hair removal formulas last longer and are completely foolproof. Prepare to bare this summer (a la Jada Pinkett Smith) with these expert tips straight from Kelly Ripa's dermatologist.

1. Shaving: Hair-Free for 2 Days

No shaving cream necessary: Gillette's Venus & Olay Razor ($11, pgestore.com) and Schick Hydro Silk Razor ($12, walgreens.com) dispense water-activated moisturizers "for softer, smoother skin," says NYC dermatologist Fredric Brandt.

2. Buffing: Hair-Free for 5 Days

When rubbed in a circular motion, the Bikini Zone Shower Buff exfoliating pad ($6, shop.ccainindustries.com) breaks off hair above skin's surface. Though the process is virtually painless, "keep pressure to a minimum," warns Brandt, "or risk irritation."

3. Cream Remover: Hair-Free for 1 Week

Unlike the potent depilatory creams of the past, Sally Hansen Simply Smooth Hair Remover ($11, drugstore.com) is nearly odorless. But its chemicals can still inflame sensitive skin. Urges Brandt, "First, do a spot test on the area you plan to defuzz."

4. DIY Wax: Hair-Free for 1 Month

Take it off! Completely Bare's Bikini & Body Wax Kit ($45, completelybare.com) comes with a code to download an instructional video. A bonus: After several waxes, says Brandt, "hair growth will be finer and thinner."

Avoid rough patches with handy helper products and tips:

- Slow hair growth by applying Avon Skin So Soft Satin Glow Gel. ($10, avon.com)

- Soothe irritation with Completely Bare's Not Feeling It Spray. ($10, completelybare.com)

- Prevent ingrowns with Shaveworks' The Cool Fix Gel Lotion. ($25, sephora.com)

- Tint skin with Sue Devitt Microquatic moisturizer. ($36, suedevittbeauty.com)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: 4 New Hair Removal Methods to Try Now