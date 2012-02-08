Want to step up your makeup look for Valentine's Day but don't know where to begin? To learn how to pull off the hottest trends, Us Weekly tapped two Hollywood makeup pros who are responsible for making the stars stand out on the red carpet. Fall in love with their tricks below.

Violet-Rimmed EyesBest for those with pale skin, purple eyeliner -- worn by Gossip Girl's Michelle Trachtenberg above -- "brightens eyes," says makeup artist Melanie Inglessis. "Line bottom lashes, then smudge sideways from inner to outer corners."Us recommends: Maybelline Color Tattoo by Eye Studio in Painted Purple ($6.99, ulta.com)Orchid LipsWith this hue, less is more. Lea Michele, for one, pairs her blue-tinged pout with dewy, natural-looking makeup, says her pro Inglessis. Have deep-pigmented lips? Mute them before applying the lipstick. "Dab on concealer so the shade appears true."Us recommends: Lancome Rouge in Love lipstick in Violette Coquette ($25, lancome-usa.com)Taupe Eye ShadowStars like Nina Dobrev have treaded in goth dark shades for goof proof neutrals. "Taupe flatters everyone and it looks subtly sexy," says Inglessis. For the longest staying power, smooth on cream shadow followed by a powder formula in the same shade.Us recommends: Make Up For Ever Aqua Cream in 15 Taupe ($22, sephora.com)Two-Tone Rosy CheeksThink pink! Stars such as Charlize Theron are layering on multiple blushes for rosy flushes. To better define cheekbones on sallow winter skin, says makeup artist Nick Barose, blend a darker hue of powder upward from the apples of cheeks, then dust a lighter shimmer on top.Us recommends: Physicians Formula Cashmere Wear Ultra-Smoothing Blush in Rose ($13, ulta.com)

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly