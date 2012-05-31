Under the summer sun, it's hard not to work up a sweat. Unfortunately for those with oily skin, that means breakouts and a shiny face will be as prevalent as beach balls and bathing suits. Below, a celeb dermatologist tells Us Weekly the four skin-care potions to add to your regimen to achieve a clear and matte complexion.

1. Ditch dirt with a foaming gel. "Wick away grease with a wash that won't overdry skin," says NYC's Dr. David Colbert, who works with stars like Rachel Weisz. (Try Simple Refreshing Facial Wash Gel, $7 at drugstore.com.)

2. Scrub with microparticles. Exfoliating rids skin of dead cells that can stick to the surface, trapping oil and causing blackheads. (Try Nip & Fab Scrub Fix, $11 at target.com.)

3. Tone with peptides. To keep pores clear, use a lightweight liquid fortified with collagen-building peptides instead of a serum, which can be too heavy. (Try Shiseido Benefiance NutriPerfect Pro-Fortifying Softener, $58 at shiseido.com.)

4. Pat on a glycolic cream. "Oily skin lacks water, so it compensates by producing sebum," says Colbert. Glycolic acid helps hydrating ingredients penetrate deep into pores. (Cane + Austin Retexturizing Moisture Cream, $80 at caneandaustin.com.)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: 4 Ways to Balance Oily Skin