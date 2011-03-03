LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Courtney Love's 140 character Twitter rants against a fashion designer are costing her more than $430,000.

The singer has settled a lawsuit filed by Dawn Simorangkir, who sued the Hole frontwoman in March 2009, accusing her of making false statements about the designer and her past in a series of postings on the microblogging site, Twitter and Love's Myspace blog.

Love's attorneys had denied wrongdoing, saying it couldn't be proven that some of the statements were false, and that others were protected speech.

Simorangkir's attorney, Bryan Freedman, says Love had hoped to keep the terms of the settlement private and that a public statement will be issued next week.

Love's attorney, Michael Niborski, did not immediately return an after-hours phone message.