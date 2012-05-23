NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Country Music Association's 46th annual awards show is scheduled for Nov. 1.

The three-hour show moves to Thursday this year after a run of Wednesday nights. It will be broadcast live on ABC from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

More than 16 million viewers tuned in to the CMAs last year to watch Taylor Swift win her second entertainer of the year award.

The eligibility period for the CMA Awards closes June 30 and nominees will be announced late summer.

The association also announced "CMA Country Christmas" will return for a third year with taping scheduled for Nov. 3. The show, which draws many of country's top stars, also will run on ABC during the holiday season.

