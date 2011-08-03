Back in April, Lauren Conrad launched TheBeautyDepartment.com, along with her hairstylist Kristen Ess and makeup artist Amy Nadine.

PHOTOS: Lauren Conrad's best hairstyles

And since then, the trio has cranked out a slew of posts ranging from inspirational photos to step-by-step tutorials, which is no small feat considering the 25-year-old reality star is also busy designing for her two clothing lines (LC Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown), writing New York Times bestsellers and working with the cosmetics brand mark.

PHOTOS: Celebs who have written books

So in honor of LC's online success, here are the five best hair and makeup tips you can learn from the ultimate California girl (and her beauty entourage):

1. Master the "fun bun." Conrad coined this phrase for her go-to hairstyle, which she relies on when she needs to look chic in a flash. She swears it works on any hair type so give it try!

2. Make your eyes look bigger. Use a light nude, white or pale pink shimmery shadow to highlight the inner corners of your eyes, shares Nadine who calls this brightening tip "life-changing."

3. Play with hair color. The style mogul made big beauty news last month when she rocked tie-dyed tips. "This is such a fun summer trend and I hope everyone finds their own fun way of doing it," says Ess of the daring hair look." Another way to rock a few hues at once is via your nails, like LC recently did with her ombre blue manicure.

4. Look good when you travel. The night before you're going to be on a plane, apply a rich moisturizer ("and lots of it," notes LC). Re-apply mid-flight to keep your skin hydrated. She also recommends packing a couple perfume samples in your carry-on so you arrive at your destination smelling fresh.

5. Change up your look. Conrad has proved time and time again that she's not afraid experiment with her hair and makeup, whether it's wearing a bright red lip color or going brunette like she did back in January.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly