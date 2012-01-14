LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Contestants from Iowa, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Illinois have been eliminated from the Miss America pageant in Las Vegas, leaving five contestants in the running for the title with three competitions to come.

Judges picked five semifinalists to answer a question onstage: Miss New York Kaitlin Monte, Miss Arizona Jennifer Sedler, Miss Wisconsin Laura Kaeppeler, Miss California Noelle Freeman and Miss Oklahoma Betty Thompson.

The contestants moving on reached the culmination of the show, the interview question.

They topped a field of 53 beauty queens from all over the coutry.