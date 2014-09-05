5 Seconds of Summer star Ashton Irwin has dismissed rumors he is dating Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner.

The Australian pop star has been linked to the reality-TV-star-turned-model in recent weeks after they were spotted hailing a taxi together in New York last month.

However, Irwin is adamant there is nothing romantic between him and Jenner, who has previously been linked to fellow boy band star Harry Styles.

He tells Britain's The Sun newspaper, "We're not dating. I met her in New York with our team and we just hung out and had a drink. We were walking down the road -- there was a whole group of us. And I didn't even get into that taxi."

However, Irwin admits he is attracted to Kim Kardashian's younger half-sister, adding, "Hell yeah, she is very attractive. ... I'm kind of awkward though. I think the most conversation we had was like, 'Hello, I'm Ashton.'"