Jorge Garcia is ready to go island hopping!

He got Lost as Hurley on the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning ABC hit, and now the 38-year-old actor is again teaming up with J.J. Abrams on FOX's new thriller Alcatraz, which goes inside the legendary San Francisco prison known as The Rock.

Appearing as Dr. Diego Soto on Alcatraz, Garcia will work alongside a cop and a government agent to investigate prisoners thought to be dead who are killing again.

Before the series premieres Monday, Us Weekly uncovers five fun facts about the beloved small screen actor.

1. Garcia's a stand-up guy -- literally! Though he's best known for his TV appearances, the actor also performs as a comedian in his off time. Most recently, Garcia brought the funny at a Laugh Factory cancer benefit show in Los Angeles. "It was always kind of a secondary thing that I always played around with," he has said of his budding comedy career. "I never had the discipline to do the same six minutes every night. I didn't give it the full gung-ho that some comics do."

2. He and his girlfriend, Bethany Leigh Shady, both currently spend their days engulfed in all things Alcatraz. When Garcia was first asked to do the show, his love who once appeared as a Lost extra -- was writing a novel about Alcatraz, titled 64 Building.

3. He has his own CD and video game. Alt rockers Weezer named their 2010 album after his beloved Lost character -- Garcia even joined the band as a vocalist for a few concerts! -- and put his face on the album cover. Two years earlier, Garcia's Lost character was animated as part of Ubisoft's Lost: The Game.

4. Taking on the role of Dr. Soto was a total no-brainer for Garcia, who had initially intended to take time off after wrapping Lost, but found Abrams knocking at his door. "Pretty much, if J.J. asked me to do anything, I say 'yes' first and then read second," Garcia explains of taking on the role that also reunites him with Lost executive producer Jack Bender.

5. Fans have helped the actor -- who has adopted a vegan diet -- try to lose weight…unsuccessfully. Garcia once received a coupon for Slim Fast, along with dieters' tea from one fan. "But she didn't send me the box, just a couple of bags in an envelope," he said. Why'd he go vegan? "I became vegan at the time when vegans are going through a whole cupcake renaissance. It's definitely kept my mind off of cheese," he joked during a 2011 stand-up performance.

Alcatraz premieres January 16 at 8 p.m. (EST) on FOX.

