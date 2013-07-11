Entertainment Tonight.

Originally known for playing a likeable but airheaded member of The Plastics in Mean Girls, this outspoken actress is now getting plenty of buzz for portraying the legendary porn actress Linda Lovelace in the upcoming biopic Lovelace. Here are five things you probably don't know about Amanda Seyfried.

1. Began modeling at age 11 and eventually signed with the successful agency Wilhelmina Models in New York.

2. Acted on the soap operas All My Children and As the World Turns as a teenager before getting her big break in Mean Girls.

3. Auditioned for the title role on the TV series Veronica Mars, but lost out to Kristen Bell. She was offered the part of Veronica's dead best friend Lilly Kane, which became a recurring character on the show.

4. Trained in classical opera for two years and studied under a Broadway voice coach for nearly five years.

5. Has said that if she hadn't gone into acting, she might have pursued a career in meteorology because she is fascinated by the weather.

