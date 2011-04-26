No doubt about it, Kate Middleton's wedding dress will be talked about for years to come, so it's no surprise that the 29-year-old princess-to-be will be looking to make a huge statement. With that said, choosing the McQueen fashion house "would be a daring choice for the conservative bride-to-be," reported the Guardian. Here's the scoop on Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen.

1. She had Alexander McQueen's special attention. Burton had held this role since May 2010. The designer started out as an intern at the label in 1996, returned post-grad, and was appointed head of womenswear in 2000. From then on, she was McQueen's right-hand woman until his death in February 2010.

2. She's already gaining industry fans. The Alexander McQueen ready-to-wear show during September 2011 Paris Fashion Week marked her first complete collection at her new post.

3. She has designed for a royal before. The Daily Telegraph reported that, "[Burton's] work is said to have caught Miss Middleton's eye when she designed an off-the-shoulder wedding dress for Sara Buys, a fashion journalist who married Tom Parker Bowles, the son of the Duchess of Cornwall, in 2005."

4. Her designs have also been spotted across the pond. Burton designed the red silk organza Alexander McQueen gown that Michelle Obama wore to the state dinner for Chinese president Hu Jintao earlier this year.

5. She's creating some buzz. On April 19, Women's Wear Daily reported that Burton is the newest name to be in the running for John Galliano's replacement at Dior.

