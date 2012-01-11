He's already put a ring on it and been in the picture for over a year, but just who is Halle Berry's husband-to-be Olivier Martinez?

Us Weekly uncovers five need-to-know facts about the 46-year-old French film star.

1. He sure has a way of meeting cute on movie sets. Not only did the Parisian heartthrob link up with Oscar-winning ex Juliette Binoche on the set of 1994's The Horseman on the Roof, but he also first met current love Berry while filming Dark Tide in 2010.

2. Though he's settling down with Berry, Martinez has a long list of celebrity exes. Among them: Mira Sorvino, Kylie Minogue and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

3. Now an established actor in the U.S., Martinez boxed competitively in France for three years before quitting the sport following a car accident. "I wanted to become a champ -- I was surrounded by champs in my family and in my neighborhood -- and because of this stupid accident, I lost my opportunity," he told Interview magazine. "It's like all the signs were telling me that I shouldn't be a boxer, so I quit."

4. Spending date nights at home suits the actor just fine. "I really like old Hollywood movies. Very often I watch AMC --this television channel with old movies," he told Interview, citing 1949's White Heat as one of his favorites.

5. Notoriety isn't necessarily his entertainment industry goal. "I'm not a movie star like other actors in the way that I need to walk with a bodyguard. My goal is just…to get some interesting parts and make enough money to live free," he has said. "Otherwise, to be a movie star, it's a lot of compromise and also a lot of headaches."

