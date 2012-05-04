Happy birthday, Kate Hudson! The perennially sunny actress turned 33 last month, and to celebrate we're taking a look at how the mother of two stays active and fit.

Her love of Pilates: To keep her figure toned and lean, Hudson turns to celebrity Pilates trainer Nicole Stuart. Want to get the star's Pilates-perfect body? Get her Pilates workout here, and read these tips from Stuart on how to stay in shape.

All in the family: This blonde beauty is always on the move! She loves to stay active with her whole family and not just fiance Matt Bellamy, their son Bingham, 9 months, and her son Ryder, 8 -- her family riders also include mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. The star mom also logs time with her beau at the gym (and doubles the calorie burn by following her workout with a bike ride!).

Have fun: Whether she's kayaking on vacation or dancing with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, Hudson knows that staying in shape (even while pregnant) is all about having fun. Check out FitSugar's video of Tracy Anderson's pregnancy workout for your own fun and effective prenatal workout.

A healthy diet: The Bride Wars actress stays bikini-ready with a healthy diet. Her trainer Ashley Conrad recommends you stay hydrated and detoxed with lots of water with lemon, and frequent meals and healthy snacks. Get Hudson's flat ab diet plan here.

Her healthy living motto: Hudson doesn't sweat the small stuff. For her, the secret to happiness is about putting family first, paying attention to the good, and ignoring the bad. "It's important to be conscious of your health and not indulge too much in the things that are bad for you. Do I mind having my appearance constantly scrutinized? I don't have enough time on this planet to worry about things like that. I'm more concerned with if I'm raising my son properly, with what makes my family happy, with what makes me happy," she has said.

