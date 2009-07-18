FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) -- The price of the Connecticut mega-mansion owned by rapper 50 Cent has dropped again — to $10.9 million.

The 50,000-square-foot mansion is in the Hartford metropolitan area suburb Farmington. It was owned by boxer Mike Tyson.

It has 19 bedrooms and 37 bathrooms. It boasts a gym, billiards rooms, racquetball courts and a disco with stripper poles.

The New York City rapper bought it for $4.1 million. He said it had "a 'Miami Vice' feel" and spent $6 million on renovations and repairs.

The home was for sale for nearly two years before being pulled off the market in May. The initial $18.5 million price dropped to $14.5 million late last year.

50 Cent says he's tired of the two-hour commute to New York City and wants to downsize.