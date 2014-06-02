Looks like Sasha Fierce is more than just a stage persona! In a new radio interview with Power 105.1, rapper 50 Cent recalled a run-in he had with Beyonce at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas where things almost got violent.

PHOTOS: Bey and Jay's romance

"One time [Beyonce] jumped off of a ledge and came running over cause she thought me and Jay had issues. And I'm like, 'What the f--k? Did she really just jump and run up on me like that?'" 50 told the radio hosts.

PHOTOS: Beyonce's most bootylicious looks

Apparently Queen Bey thought there was beef between the "In Da Club" rapper and her hubby Jay Z.

"She jumped out and I was like this, 'What?! That "Bonnie and Clyde" for real! You try this or what, boy?! I'm here!' She bugged out at me," he said. "I looked and Jay starts laughing. He's like, 'Yo, you know what it is.'

PHOTOS: Celeb bromances

This story comes after the bombshell surveillance video from a Met Gala afterparty, in which Beyonce's younger sister Solange Knowles was filmed attacking Jay Z in an elevator while Beyonce looked on calmly and passively.

PHOTOS: Solange and Jay Z and other celeb feuds

"Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred," the family said in a statement after the highly-publicized footage leaked. "They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Scott Disick's over-the-top Instagram

Demi Lovato debuts silver hair

Amy Adams best fashion moments