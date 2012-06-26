NEW YORK (AP) -- A representative for 50 Cent says the rapper is out of the hospital after being injured in a car accident in New York on Tuesday morning.

The rep says 50 Cent was taken to New York Hospital Queens, where he was treated for "minor neck and back injuries," and is now "doing fine."

His driver, Bruce Miller, was also injured.

Photos of the 36-year-old on a stretcher are posted on his website, ThisIs50.com. The Grammy winner, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, appears in a neck brace in two photos.

No other details were provided.

