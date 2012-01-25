By Rebecca Silverstein

Apparently, 50 Cent isn't satisfied with just winning money in sports bets.

After winning $500,000 on a bet that the New York Giants would win the NFC playoffs last Sunday, the rapper has raised the stakes for the Super Bowl, accepting a rather strange wager from one of his Twitter followers. And the stakes are much higher this time.

A fan named @MyBestAssets tweeted at 50, "Lets bet. If the Giants lose the Superbowl, u must post ur d--- on the twitter. If they win, I'll post my boobs & face. Bet?" Surprisingly, 50 quickly tweeted back, "Ok."

50's fate will be decided on Feb. 5, when the New York Giants take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

