As the world eagerly awaits the first photos of Beyonce Knowles' and Jay-Z's newborn daughter Blue Ivy, another hip-hop heavyweight has offered up a silly "first look" at the A-list baby.

"Disco Inferno" rapper 50 Cent, 36, posted a superimposed photo of Jay-Z's face on an infant's body on Twitter Tuesday, calling the image "gorgeous."

The musician (real name: Curtis Jackson III) let his followers know that while he didn't create the image, he found it too funny not to share. "I would never make a picture like that. It's all over my timeline," he explained. "I'm sure Jay is the happiest he's ever been in his life."

50 cent added that "they will pay a million dollars for a picture of that baby -- trust me."

Blue Ivy Carter was born on Saturday at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. She is the first child for Knowles, 30, and Jay-Z, 42.

