50 Cent now has something in common with Lindsay Lohan -- just like the actress, he's extremely lucky to be home resting following a scary collision with the back of a truck.

While driving on the Long Island Expressway in NYC early Tuesday morning, 50 Cent's SUV rear-ended a Mack truck driving ahead of him, his rep tells Us Weekly.

"He was taken to New York Hospital Queens where he was treated for minor neck and back injuries," the spokesman says of the rapper, 36, whose real name is Curtis Jackson. Luckily, "He was released this morning and is doing fine," the rep adds.

Lohan, 25, also walked away relatively unscathed from a scary run-in with an 18-wheeler in Santa Monica earlier this month.

Though her Porsche was totaled and she was rushed to E.R., the actress was back on the set of Lifetime's Elizabeth Taylor biopic, Liz & Dick, that same afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: 50 Cent Rushed to Hospital After Car Crash