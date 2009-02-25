NEW YORK (AP) -- 50 Cent is taking a backseat to Eminem.

The rapper says he won't release his "Before I Self Destruct" CD until Eminem's album tentatively titled "Relapse" sees the light of day.

He might have a long wait. Right now, there's no release date set for Eminem's album. However, it is expected in the next few months.

Eminem's first single is called "Crack a Bottle" and it features 50 Cent and Dr. Dre. It hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart earlier this month.