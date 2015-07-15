50 Cent explained why, despite his outward wealth, he filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday’s “Conan.” The rapper told Conan O’Brien that his recent lawsuit factored in his decision.

As Gossip Cop reported, 50 Cent filed for bankruptcy last Monday after he was ordered to pay Rick Ross’ baby mama Lavonia Leviston $5 million for leaking her sex tape. The rapper posted the explicit footage on his website in 2010 as part of his ongoing feud with Ross. 50 Cent’s net worth, estimated to be between $10 million-$50 million, is reportedly about equal to his debts.

O’Brien noted that he had to ask about the situation because it’s been all over the news. 50 Cent, who’s real name is Curtis Jackson, bluntly and jokingly revealed, “Yeah, I need protection,” referring to his Chapter 11 filing. “You look like you’re doing ok. I gotta be frank with you,” O’Brien told the rapper, who was dressed in a nice suit.

When discussing the situation with Leviston, however, 50 Cent got a bit more serious. He said, “You get a bullseye painted on your back when you’re successful, and it’s public to know you’ve become the ideal person to have lawsuits for.”