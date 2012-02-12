Adele kicked off her big return with a major win!

The British chanteuse, 23, was presented with the first award of the night for Best Pop Solo Performance, at Sunday's GRAMMY Awards, where she was up against Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry and Pink. The six-time GRAMMY nominee was schedule to perform for the first time since undergoing throat surgery in November.

PHOTOS: What the stars wore at the 2012 Grammys

As music's biggest night on television airs live on CBS, check back for Us Weekly's up-to-the-minute list of winners.

NEWS: LL Cool J honors Whitney Houston with a prayer

Song of the Year: Adele and Paul Epworth, "Rolling in the Deep"

Best Pop Solo Performance: Adele, "Someone Like You"

Best Rap Performance: Jay-Z and Kanye West, "Otis"

Best Rock Performance: Foo Fighters, "Walk"

Best R&B Performance: Corinne Bailey Rae, "Is This Love"

Best Dance Recording: Skrillex, "Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites"

Best R&B Album: F.A.M.E., Chris Brown

Best Pop Vocal Album: 21, Adele

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Duets II, Tony Bennett & Various Artists

Best Dance/Electronica Album: Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites, Skrillex

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Cee Lo Green & Melanie Fiona, "Fool For You"

Best Country Album: Own The Night, Lady Antebellum

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly