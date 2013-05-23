NEW YORK (AP) — Six paintings by the famous Wyeth family of artists have sold for just over $2 million at a New York City auction.

New Jersey businessman Eric Sambol sold the works by Andrew, Jamie and N.C. Wyeth at Christie's on Thursday.

They included three by Andrew, two by Jamie, and one by N.C.

The highlight of the sale was N.C. Wyeth's "Norry Seavey Hauling Lobster Traps Off Blubber Island." The 1938 oil of a fisherman off the coast of Port Clyde, Maine, sold for nearly $844,000.

The Wyeths summered in Maine and lived and worked in Chadds Ford, Pa.

Sambol began his collection in 2000. He's a nature photographer and owns a construction company in Toms River, N.J.