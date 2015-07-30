Christine Ouzounian, a former nanny for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, has been at the center of a media firestorm since a report alleged that she was romantically involved with Affleck.

Affleck's rep has denied reports that the two had any sort of romantic connection -- but who exactly is this once-unknown woman? ET's sources paint a clearer portrait of 28-year-old Ouzounian.

1. She's a California girl who's settling back in.

Ouzounian grew up in Santa Monica, but has spent much of her adult life out of state. She went to college at Arizona State University, lived in the Bahamas and worked in New York City. A source tells ET that Ouzounian is still settling in to her life in L.A. and developing social circles.

2. She was nanny to other stars.

Garner and Affleck weren't her only A-list employers. While in New York, Ouzounian worked as a nanny for Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's young twins.

3. And she wasn't shy about working for celebs.

The ex-nanny didn't try to hide the fact that she had A-lister employers. Ouzounian posted bikini pics to social media from her trip to the Bahamas with Affleck and Garner earlier this year, and a source says she was never hesitant to reveal who she worked for.

4. She used to live in the Bahamas with her ex-fiancé.

Ouzounian and her former fiancé lived in the Bahamas. Friends tell ET that her ex is "just the best guy -- totally low-key, with a great heart," but that his Bahamian lifestyle was a problem for Ouzounian. ET's source says the ex-nanny found the Bahamas to be too slow- she wanted a faster lifestyle, and was more fond of partying.

5. She likes to stay fit.

Ouzounian spends time staying in shape. A source told ET that Ouzounian stays svelte by going for runs, and that she likes to try out different sports, like golf.

6. She's got some expensive tastes.

ET can confirm Ouzounian has been staying at the Hotel Bel Air this week -- and the former nanny had been there in the past as well. Sources say it was her chosen spot to celebrate her recent birthday. She's also been known to check out celeb hot spots like Il Pastaio. According to sources close to Ouzounian, she's been known to drink Dom Perignon when celebrating.

