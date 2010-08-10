7 Gifts for Naomi

7 Other Exotic Gifts for Naomi

By Raza Syed

Naomi Campbell received conflict diamonds from "flirty" Liberian dictator (and indicted war criminal) Charles Taylor following a dinner party in 1997. Now she's in hot water with the United Nations -- and even worse, Mia Farrow! In the interest of global unity, here are some other controversial leaders the supermodel probably shouldn't accept gifts from.

