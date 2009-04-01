NEW YORK (AP) -- Seven students have been punished for violating the code of conduct at Oprah Winfrey's school for disadvantaged girls in South Africa.

A representative for Winfrey says four students were recently expelled and three suspended at her Leadership Academy for Girls outside Johannesburg.

Publicist Don Halcombe declined to say Wednesday what led to the violations because there are minors involved.

He says Winfrey has no plans to fly to the school.

In a statement issued by her production company HARPO, Winfrey says she's disappointed that "several of our students chose to disregard the school's rules." She says it is "disheartening" when any student has to be suspended or expelled.

