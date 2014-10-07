The New York Police Department is reportedly investigating allegations that former "7th Heaven" star Stephen Collins molested three young girls over the course of a period of years.

In a tape posted on TMZ, a man purported to be Collins, who played a pastor and father on the hit show, admits having exposed himself and inappropriately touched the children while he was married to actress Faye Grant.

According to the website, Grant recorded Collins' confession for use in the couple's divorce proceedings.

The graphic details laid out by Collins include stories of "touching" a New York-based 11-year-old girl who was related to his first wife. He says he also exposed himself to her multiple times in the years that followed up until she was 13.

A second little girl from New York between the ages of 12 and 13 is also mentioned in the tape, as well as a young girl who lived near Collins in Los Angeles. He says he attempted to contact her after the incident to apologize for his actions.

New York police sources have reportedly confirmed to TMZ that a "current, active investigation" of the experiences endured by "at least three minors" is open and centers around charges of "inappropriate sexual contact with minors."

As of Tuesday, other news were reporting that the NYPD could not confirm the identity of the person being investigated as there has not been an arrest.

Collins has also appeared on "The Fosters," "Scandal" and other network shows. He recently shared photos on Twitter from a "7th Heaven" cast reunion.